Google plans nearly two million new AI chips as it turns to Marvell for custom designs

Google is in talks with chip designer Marvell Technology to develop two new specialized chips for its data centers, according to The Information, citing two sources. One of the chips is a memory processing unit designed to run alongside Google's in-house TPUs (Tensor Processing Units) and split AI tasks based on compute and memory demands. The other is a new TPU built specifically for inference - running finished AI models.

Google plans to produce nearly two million memory processing units, with the design expected to be finalized by next year. Marvell is a natural partner for Google: the company already designed the first inference chip for the startup Groq. Nvidia licensed Groq's LPU technology (Language Processing Unit) in December 2025 for $20 billion and used it to unveil the Groq 3 LPU and the Groq 3 LPX rack system at GTC 2026. Groq founder Jonathan Ross previously worked at Google and is one of the original TPU engineers.

The move is also about reducing Google's dependence on its current chip design partner Broadcom, which charges high per-unit fees for each TPU produced. Broadcom remains an important partner for now, though, having signed a new contract with Google through 2031 in early April.

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