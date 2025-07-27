Google processed nearly one quadrillion tokens in June, doubling May’s total

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google's AI systems processed over 980 trillion tokens in June—more than double the amount in May, according to Google product manager Logan Kilpatrick and DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis. Tokens are short text chunks used by AI models to understand or generate responses.

Ad

Share Recommend our article Share

The increase may not only reflect higher use, but especially more use of so-called reasoning models like Gemini Flash 2.5, which process many more tokens to give more accurate responses. Artificial Analysis reports Flash 2.5 uses about 17 times more tokens than its previous version and is 150 times more expensive for reasoning tasks.

Ad