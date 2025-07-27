AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google processed nearly one quadrillion tokens in June, doubling May’s total

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Google's AI systems processed over 980 trillion tokens in June—more than double the amount in May, according to Google product manager Logan Kilpatrick and DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis. Tokens are short text chunks used by AI models to understand or generate responses.

Ad
Image: via X

The increase may not only reflect higher use, but especially more use of so-called reasoning models like Gemini Flash 2.5, which process many more tokens to give more accurate responses. Artificial Analysis reports Flash 2.5 uses about 17 times more tokens than its previous version and is 150 times more expensive for reasoning tasks.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Kilpatrick via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google is testing an new AI search tool called Web Guide

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google Photos adds AI tools for animated videos, anime, and more

AI in practice

Google reaches now billions with AI products for search, Gemini and Veo 3

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google processed nearly one quadrillion tokens in June, doubling May’s total

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

Google News