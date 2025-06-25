Google publishes a new AI-powered version of Google Colab

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google has released a new AI-powered version of Google Colab, following an initial test phase. Colab AI can assist with data preparation, model training, debugging, and visualizations directly within the notebook. A new Data Science Agent is able to run complete analysis workflows, display results, and take user feedback. Users interact with Colab AI using everyday language, and the tool will update code or suggest corrections as needed. The new features are designed to streamline the workflow in Colab notebooks. Access is available via the Gemini icon in the toolbar of any open notebook.