AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google reaches now billions with AI products for search, Gemini and Veo 3

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Google's latest AI features are now reaching billions of users each month.

Ad

AI Overviews, which display AI-generated summaries directly in Google Search, have rolled out to over 200 countries and now serve two billion monthly users. For searches where this feature appears, Google is seeing more than a 10% increase in search activity.

The Gemini app has reached 450 million monthly active users, with daily requests up more than 50% compared to the previous quarter. The new AI Mode, a chat interface built into Search, has already surpassed 100 million monthly active users in the US and India.

Google's text-to-video model Veo 3 has been used to generate over 70 million videos since May. The Google Vids tool, built on Veo, now approaches one million monthly active users.

Ad
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google's Veo 3 video generation model launches on Gemini API with a hefty price tag

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google launches image-to-video feature for Veo 3 in Gemini

AI in practice

Google launches Veo 3 Fast worldwide, letting Gemini Pro users generate videos up to 720p

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google reaches now billions with AI products for search, Gemini and Veo 3

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

Google News