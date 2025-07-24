Google reaches now billions with AI products for search, Gemini and Veo 3

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google's latest AI features are now reaching billions of users each month.

Ad

AI Overviews, which display AI-generated summaries directly in Google Search, have rolled out to over 200 countries and now serve two billion monthly users. For searches where this feature appears, Google is seeing more than a 10% increase in search activity.

The Gemini app has reached 450 million monthly active users, with daily requests up more than 50% compared to the previous quarter. The new AI Mode, a chat interface built into Search, has already surpassed 100 million monthly active users in the US and India.

Google's text-to-video model Veo 3 has been used to generate over 70 million videos since May. The Google Vids tool, built on Veo, now approaches one million monthly active users.

Ad