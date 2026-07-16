Google rebrands NotebookLM as Gemini Notebook and opens its search app to third-party integration

Google is renaming NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook and integrating the tool more deeply into its ecosystem. According to VP Josh Woodward, about 30 million people and 600,000 organizations use the tool. A new feature gives each notebook its own cloud computer that can write and run code, initially for AI Ultra and Workspace customers. In internal comparisons, the new system wins over 65 percent of the time against its predecessor, jumping to 78.2 percent for advanced web research. More users will get access over the coming weeks.

Separately, Google Search is getting app integration. Users can already connect apps to the Gemini app, and now that feature is coming to Search. Starting this week in the US, people can link apps like Instacart, Canva, and YouTube Music through AI Mode and use them directly from Search, whether that's adding ingredients to an Instacart cart, pulling up Canva templates, or building a playlist in YouTube Music.

More partners are expected to follow.

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