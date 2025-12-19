Google releases FunctionGemma to bring AI commands to smartphones

Ad

Google has released FunctionGemma, a specialized version of the compact Gemma 3 270M language model. Built on the base model introduced in August, this version is specifically tuned for "function calling." This lets the AI do more than just generate text - it can pass specific commands to software, executing tasks like creating calendar entries or controlling game elements. Android users can test these capabilities with a farming mini-game in the AI Edge Gallery, where prompts like "Plant the sunflower seed in plot 8" direct the gameplay. A demo with physics puzzles is also available, allowing users to solve problems directly in their browser using natural language.

Thanks to its compact size, the model runs locally on devices like smartphones, boosting data privacy and reducing lag. Google claims that further training can increase the system's reliability from 58 to 85 percent. FunctionGemma acts as a bridge between natural language and software, and can even serve as a "traffic controller" that routes complex queries to larger models. The model is available now on platforms like Hugging Face and Kaggle.

