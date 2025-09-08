Google reveals Gemini AI pricing and usage limits

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google has published the pricing and usage limits for its Gemini AI app. The service is available in over 150 countries and comes in three tiers: free Gemini, Google AI Pro, and Google AI Ultra. Users must be at least 18 years old.

The free version limits access to the advanced Gemini 2.5 Pro model to five requests per day. Google AI Pro raises that to 100 daily requests, while Ultra subscribers can make up to 500. Both paid tiers also expand the context window from 32,000 to 1 million characters.

Pro users can generate up to 20 Deep-Research reports and three videos per day with Gemini 2.5 Pro. Ultra subscribers get 200 Deep-Research reports and up to five videos daily. Image generation jumps from 100 images per day on the free plan to 1,000 on paid subscriptions.

Google notes that these limits may change and can vary based on factors like prompt complexity.

