Google rolls out Gemini 3 "Deep Think" for Gemini Ultra subscribers

Google AI just released an updated "Deep Think" mode for Google AI Ultra subscribers using the Gemini app. Built on the Gemini 3 model, the feature aims to boost the AI's reasoning skills. Google says the mode uses "advanced parallel thinking" to investigate multiple hypotheses at the same time, making these models better suited for complex scientific tasks than for mundane office work.

The technology "builds on" on the Deep Think variant of Gemini 2.5, which recently posted impressive scores at the International Mathematical Olympiad and a major programming competition. To try it out, subscribers select "Deep Think" in the app's input field and choose the "Gemini 3 Pro" model from the menu. The Ultra subscription currently costs $250 per month for the standard plan.

The release looks like a direct response to DeepsSeek's new open-source math model and an upcoming system from OpenAI. Reports suggest OpenAI plans to launch its new model next week, with performance expected to outperform Gemini 3.

