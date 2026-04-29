Google rolls out Gemini memory in Europe and wants you to bring your ChatGPT data along

Google is rolling out personalization features for Gemini in Europe. The main one, "Memories," lets Gemini learn from past chats to tailor future responses. It's on by default and can be turned off in settings. Like ChatGPT's memory, it stores details such as name, job, hobbies, or location and pulls from them when the model thinks they might be relevant to the current chat.

Google is also adding switching tools that let users move memories, context, and chat history from other AI apps to Gemini. Users can upload a ZIP of their chat history or paste an import prompt that summarizes preferences from another app. Both features roll out to all users in the coming weeks, after previously being available to US users.

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