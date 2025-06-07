Google rolls out new features for AI Mode and Gemini app

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google is adding new features to its AI tools. In Search with AI Mode, users can now see diagrams and tables for finance-related questions, like stock prices or comparisons. The data comes from Google Finance.

Ad

In the Gemini app, users with Google AI Pro, Ultra, or some Workspace plans can now use "scheduled actions" by voice, such as setting reminders. These tasks are placed automatically in Google Calendar or Gmail, based on what fits best.

Ad