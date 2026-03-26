Google rolls out Search Live globally, turning your phone camera into a real-time AI search tool

Google is making its "Search Live" feature available globally. Users in more than 200 countries can now talk to Google Search using voice and camera. Users ask questions out loud and get spoken answers with web links. With the camera on, you can point your phone at objects and ask about them—Google uses assembling a shelf as an example.

Search Live runs on the new Gemini 3.1 Flash Live model, a multilingual audio and voice model that Google says enables more natural conversations. The feature is part of the AI mode in the Google app for Android and iOS and is also accessible through Google Lens.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1