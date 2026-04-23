Google says 75 percent of its new code is now written by AI

75 percent of new code at Google is now generated by AI and then reviewed by human developers, the company says. That number has climbed fast: it was 25 percent in October 2024 and 50 percent by fall 2025. In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is now shifting to "agentic workflows" where AI systems operate with increasing autonomy.

A complex code migration was completed six times faster than a year earlier thanks to collaboration between AI agents and developers. Google's engineers use the company's own Gemini models for these tasks.

Some employees at Google DeepMind are also allowed to use Anthropic's Claude Code, according to a report by Business Insider - likely because Google hasn't built a real alternative yet. A dedicated team within Google Deepmind is now working to close the gap with Anthropic on AI coding tools.

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