Google says GEO and AEO are a myth and traditional SEO is all you need for AI search

The second technique, "Query Fan-out," fires off related queries in parallel to surface more relevant results. If someone searches for "how to fix a lawn full of weeds," the model automatically generates queries like "best herbicides for lawns" or "remove weeds without chemicals," according to Google.

Google uses two techniques here. The first is Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which Google also calls "grounding." The AI systems pull relevant, up-to-date pages from the existing search index. Then they check specific information on those pages to generate an answer, complete with clickable source links. AI answers are fed directly from pages that already rank in regular search.

The new documentation targets site owners trying to stay visible in Google's generative AI features. The bottom line: generative AI tools run on the same ranking and quality systems as regular Google Search. If you already rank well, you'll show up in AI search too. Google has said this before , but now the company is putting it in writing.

Google is pushing back on widespread industry myths with a clear message: if your SEO is already solid, you barely need to change a thing for AI Overviews and AI Mode.

These expanded queries run through the same classic ranking systems, meaning if you aren't visible in regular Google Search, you won't show up in AI answers either. Generative AI pulls from what's already there.

Google says GEO and AEO are just regular SEO

Google doesn't hold back on trendy industry jargon. "Answer Engine Optimization" (AEO) and "Generative Engine Optimization" (GEO), both treated as distinct disciplines in the SEO world, are just plain SEO in Google's eyes.

"From Google Search's perspective, optimizing for generative AI search is optimizing for the search experience, and thus still SEO," the documentation states. That's a direct shot at the growing cottage industry of consultants and tools selling specialized "GEO strategies."

In a dedicated "Mythbusting generative AI search" section, Google calls out specific tactics frequently recommended for generative AI search and dismisses them one by one:

LLMS.txt files and special markup aren't needed. Site owners don't have to create machine-readable files, AI text files, or Markdown versions of their pages to appear in generative AI search.

"Chunking" content into tiny pieces is a dead end. Google's systems can parse the nuances of multiple topics on a single page and pull out the relevant parts. There is no magic page length.

Rewriting content to cater to AI systems is a waste of effort. The AI already understands synonyms and broader meanings, so there's no need to chase every long-tail keyword variation.

Farming fake "mentions" across other sites won't move the needle. Google's ranking systems reward high-quality content, and its spam filters catch the rest. Generative AI features rely on both.

Obsessing over structured data won't help either. Structured data still matters for rich results, but it doesn't factor into generative AI search.

Unique expertise beats generic content

Instead of chasing technical hacks, Google says the focus should be on content quality. The documentation draws a clear line between "commodity content" and "non-commodity content." A commodity piece looks like "7 tips for first-time homebuyers:" generic advice with nothing new to offer. Non-commodity content from Google's perspective looks like "Why we waived the inspection and saved money: A look inside the sewer line," something rooted in real experience and genuine expertise.

The company also warns site owners against spinning up separate pages for every possible search variation. Doing that to game rankings or manipulate generative AI responses violates Google's spam policy on "Scaled Content Abuse," which Google describes as an "ineffective long-term strategy" since quantity isn't relevance.

"Google's AI systems have advanced even further and improved upon our ability to understand the relevance of pages, even when there is no exact match between the query and the page's primary content," Google writes.

AI agents and browser automation are coming

Technical requirements remain largely unchanged, Google says. Pages need to be indexed and eligible for snippets to appear in generative AI features. Crawlability matters because generative AI models use publicly accessible content to learn patterns and deliver relevant answers.

For local businesses and e-commerce sellers, Google recommends using Merchant Center and Google Business Profiles. The documentation also mentions a new option: the "Business Agent," a conversational experience on Google Search that lets customers chat directly with brands.

A bigger shift is on the horizon, though. Google is previewing what it calls "agentic experiences" - AI tools that browse websites to handle tasks on their own, like booking reservations or comparing product specs. The company points to the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) as an emerging standard that will give these search agents broader capabilities. Site owners should start getting familiar with agent-friendly best practices now to stay ahead.