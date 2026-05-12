Google says it stopped a mass cyberattack after AI was used to discover a zero-day exploit

A new report from Google's Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) details how attackers are using AI at scale for cyberattacks. For the first time, GTIG identified a threat actor who reportedly used AI to discover and weaponize a zero-day vulnerability. Google says it stopped the planned mass attack.

State-backed actors from China and North Korea are also using AI to hunt for vulnerabilities. The report highlights the GitHub project "wooyun-legacy," a Claude plugin with over 85,000 real vulnerability cases from the Chinese platform WooYun, built to help AI models analyze code more effectively. Russia-linked groups are embedding AI-generated obfuscation code in malware: the Android malware PROMPTSPY, for example, uses the Gemini API to control devices autonomously. Criminal groups like "TeamPCP" are also targeting AI supply chains, going after popular open-source packages, Google says.

Google has developed its own AI-based countermeasures, among them Big Sleep and CodeMender. The full report is available here.

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