Google Search now generates AI images when it can't find what you're looking for on the web

Google is adding AI image generation directly into Search's AI Overviews. When no matching image exists on the web, users can generate one by typing a text prompt into the search bar. The feature runs on Google's new "Nano Banana 2 Lite" image model, which prioritizes speed and cost over quality. The rollout starts in the coming weeks in English across all regions that already support image generation in AI mode. For the open web, this likely means fewer clicks. Image search still drives some traffic to outside sites, and AI-generated results cut into that. It's another step in Google transforming search into an AI-first experience that keeps users on Google.

Google Images is also getting a redesigned homepage with a dynamic gallery that pulls content from the web in real time, tailored to each user's interests. Users can save images to collections that show up as tabs above the gallery. The new homepage rolls out in the coming weeks, starting in English on desktop in the U.S. A Google account is required.

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