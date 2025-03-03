Google sets March release for Gemini's live video and screen analysis

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

Google confirmed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona that its previously announced visual capabilities for Gemini will launch this month.

Ad

According to the announcement, subscribers to Google One AI Premium with Gemini Advanced will soon be able to use both live video analysis and screen sharing features.

The update, branded as Gemini Live, delivers on two key features: real-time video analysis through the camera and screen sharing capabilities. Both allow users to share visual content with the AI assistant as it happens - whether that's pointing their camera at the world around them or sharing their smartphone screen for instant AI feedback.

These features will initially roll out exclusively on Android devices and will support multiple languages. During MWC, Google is demonstrating Gemini Live on partner devices from various Android manufacturers.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

Expanding AI into real-world interactions

By adding visual interaction, Google takes an important step toward multimodal AI assistants—systems capable of integrating multiple input types to interact more naturally with the real world.

Google's broader vision for 2025, known as "Project Astra," is a universal multimodal assistant designed to process text, video, and audio data in real time, maintaining conversational context for up to ten minutes. Astra would also integrate closely with Google Search, Lens, and Maps.

While it's unclear whether Astra will launch as a separate product or see its features integrated into Gemini, which seems more likely, the Gemini Live release helps Google keep pace with OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has offered live video and screen sharing through its Advanced Voice Mode since December.

Ad