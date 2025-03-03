AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google sets March release for Gemini's live video and screen analysis

Google sets March release for Gemini's live video and screen analysis
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
summary Summary

Google confirmed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona that its previously announced visual capabilities for Gemini will launch this month.

According to the announcement, subscribers to Google One AI Premium with Gemini Advanced will soon be able to use both live video analysis and screen sharing features.

The update, branded as Gemini Live, delivers on two key features: real-time video analysis through the camera and screen sharing capabilities. Both allow users to share visual content with the AI assistant as it happens - whether that's pointing their camera at the world around them or sharing their smartphone screen for instant AI feedback.

These features will initially roll out exclusively on Android devices and will support multiple languages. During MWC, Google is demonstrating Gemini Live on partner devices from various Android manufacturers.

Expanding AI into real-world interactions

By adding visual interaction, Google takes an important step toward multimodal AI assistants—systems capable of integrating multiple input types to interact more naturally with the real world.

Google's broader vision for 2025, known as "Project Astra," is a universal multimodal assistant designed to process text, video, and audio data in real time, maintaining conversational context for up to ten minutes. Astra would also integrate closely with Google Search, Lens, and Maps.

While it's unclear whether Astra will launch as a separate product or see its features integrated into Gemini, which seems more likely, the Gemini Live release helps Google keep pace with OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has offered live video and screen sharing through its Advanced Voice Mode since December.

Summary
  • Google is introducing live video and screen sharing capabilities for its AI assistant Gemini, which will be available to subscribers of the Google One AI Premium Plan for Gemini Advanced starting this month.
  • Users will be able to share and analyze live video from their smartphone camera or content on their screen with the AI assistant in real-time, enabling more interactive and contextual assistance. These features will initially be available only on Android devices.
  • Adding visual capabilities marks a significant advancement for AI assistants, as users increasingly expect them to understand and respond to various forms of media and interact more naturally with their physical environment.
Sources
Google
