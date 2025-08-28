Google to invest $9 billion in Virginia data centers for cloud and AI expansion

Google will invest an additional $9 billion in expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure in Virginia by 2026. The plan includes building a new data center in Chesterfield County and expanding existing facilities in Loudoun and Prince William counties, according to a company blog post. This move is part of a larger trend, with tech giants pouring money into data centers to keep up with rising demand for AI computing. Bloomberg reports that Google's annual investment in this area now stands at $85 billion - $10 billion more than previously planned. A spokesperson noted that data centers in Virginia often take years to come online due to power supply challenges. Google has not announced a completion date for the new Chesterfield facility but expects construction to take 18 to 24 months. Dominion Energy will provide electricity for the project.

