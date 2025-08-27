AI in practice
Jonathan Kemper

Google Translate adds live conversation and language learning features

Google Translate adds live conversation and language learning features
Summary

Google Translate is getting two new AI-powered features: live conversation translation and a personalized language learning mode.

With Live Translate, users can hold real-time, two-way conversations while the app handles both the audio and on-screen text. The feature works in more than 70 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Spanish, and Tamil. Just tap "Live translate" in the Android or iOS app, pick your languages, and start speaking. The app automatically plays translations out loud and displays a transcript for both languages on the screen.

The system can recognize which language is being spoken and switches between them on its own. It also picks up on pauses, accents, and different intonations. After the first tap, you can just talk naturally.

Google says Live Translate uses advanced speech and voice recognition models that isolate voices from background noise, so the feature works in places like airports and coffee shops. The rollout has started in the US, India, and Mexico.

Interactive language learning in beta

Google is also testing a practice mode that generates custom listening and speaking exercises. Practice mode creates interactive exercises based on everyday scenarios that adapt to the user's skill level and learning goals. Users set their preferences in the app, and Translate builds matching situations.

There are two types of exercises: listening comprehension, where users listen to a conversation and tap the words they recognize, and speaking practice, where they speak and get hints if needed.

Google says language experts developed these exercises based on current research. The app tracks progress and focuses on building communication skills.

After early testing, Google is expanding the beta. The practice mode will first be available to English speakers learning Spanish and French, and to Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers learning English.

Google has not shared technical details about the models behind these features but states that both Live Translate and practice mode use Gemini models for reasoning and multimodal tasks.

Google Translate is still free to use, and there's no mention of pricing changes in the official blog post. Still, since features like live translation use a lot of computing power, it's possible that Google could charge for some services in the future or connect them to Gemini subscriptions. According to Google, people translate about one trillion words each month using Google Translate, Search, and tools like Lens and Circle to Search.

Summary
  • Google is adding new AI features to its translation service, allowing users to have live conversations translated in real time and to complete language exercises that adapt to their needs.
  • The live translation tool supports more than 70 languages, automatically detects pauses and accents, works in noisy settings according to Google, and will first be available in the USA, India, and Mexico.
  • These new functions use the multimodal and reasoning abilities of Google's Gemini models.
Sources
