Google Vids adds free AI video editing and new features

Google is making its basic editing tools in Google Vids free for everyone. Users can create videos with templates, text, and animations without needing a Gemini subscription. New features include eight-second video clips from photos with audio (Veo 3), AI avatars for scripted presentations, and automatic audio cleanup and transcription. Google says more options like portrait formats, filters, and new backgrounds are coming soon.

According to Google, the video tools are designed for social media, YouTube intros, and training videos. There's also a "Vids on Vids" learning series that walks users through the process.

