AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google Vids adds free AI video editing and new features

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Google is making its basic editing tools in Google Vids free for everyone. Users can create videos with templates, text, and animations without needing a Gemini subscription. New features include eight-second video clips from photos with audio (Veo 3), AI avatars for scripted presentations, and automatic audio cleanup and transcription. Google says more options like portrait formats, filters, and new backgrounds are coming soon.

Ad

According to Google, the video tools are designed for social media, YouTube intros, and training videos. There's also a "Vids on Vids" learning series that walks users through the process.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Google Blog
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google Translate adds live conversation and language learning features

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash upgrades AI image editing with better prompt accuracy

AI in practice

Google cements its place in the AI ecosystem by powering products from competing labs

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google Vids adds free AI video editing and new features

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Google downplays AI's environmental impact in new study

AI in practice

Deepseek’s first hybrid model V3.1 surpasses its R1 reasoning model on benchmarks

AI and society

Meta's human-like chatbot personas can mislead users and result in real-world harm

Google News