Google will shut down Google Assistant starting September 2026 as Gemini takes over on Android and Wear OS

Google is killing Google Assistant on Android and Wear OS starting September 4, 2026. The company emailed existing users to let them know that Gemini, its AI-powered successor, will take over assistant duties on Android. The shutdown affects smartphones, tablets, Wear OS watches, headphones, and vehicles running Android Auto. Google says Assistant will stick around for now in cars with "Google built-in."

The rollout could take a few weeks to reach all users, and after that, Assistant won't work anymore with no way to switch back. The shutdown was originally planned for 2025 but got pushed to 2026, according to 9to5Google. Gemini is also coming to Google TV, Google Home speakers, and smart displays.

The move makes sense, but it's also a real test of whether a general-purpose AI system like Gemini can match the reliability of the old deterministic Assistant for simple everyday commands like controlling smart home devices or basic phone tasks. Google's phone assistant could just as easily end up tripped up by the quirks of probability-based LLMs.

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