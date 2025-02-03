AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google X spin-off has created a massive plant database to improve crop development with AI

Heritable Agriculture
Google X spin-off has created a massive plant database to improve crop development with AI
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

The data-driven approach of startup Heritable Agriculture aims to modernize traditional plant breeding methods. Recently spun off from Google's X-Division, the company combines machine learning with plant genomics to predict breeding outcomes more accurately.

Ad

The company's AI platform goes beyond simple genetic analysis. It examines how genes interact with other plant molecules (multi-omic data), making it easier to pinpoint which genes control specific traits. Their models work similarly to language models, except they process DNA sequences instead of words to identify genome sections controlling plant characteristics.

The system also connects genetic information with environmental factors like weather, soil quality, and climate to predict how well specific plant variants will grow in different locations. This approach could reduce the need for lengthy field trials, potentially accelerating the development of new plant varieties.

Data collection on an industrial scale

At the heart of their work was a special test chamber at X headquarters, where an automated camera system recorded the plant's development every hour. The system recorded precise measurements such as flowering times and structural changes, helping the team to validate their AI models.

Ad
Ad

To build their database further, the team conducted field trials across California, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. They collected detailed measurements, from counting corn kernels per cob to measuring vegetable bitterness levels, preserving samples in liquid nitrogen for analysis.

"We’re not developing gene-edited plants, and genetic modification is not on our roadmap," CEO Brad Zamft tells TechCrunch. For now, the startup focuses on using AI analysis to identify optimal crosses for conventional breeding, though Zamft suggests gene editing might be considered later.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Google X spinoff Heritable Agriculture combines machine learning and plant genomics to modernize traditional plant breeding and predict outcomes more accurately.
  • Their AI platform examines gene interactions with other plant molecules to pinpoint which genes control specific traits, processing DNA sequences with DNA-language models.
  • The system also connects genetic and environmental data to predict plant performance in different locations, potentially reducing field trials and accelerating new variety development.
Sources
x.company Heritable
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI's Deep Research aims to compress hours of online research into minutes

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Five years of GeForce NOW: Nvidia celebrates anniversary with 27 new games Vertigo Games sells its VR arcade platform At least one million people have played Batman: Arkham Shadow MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Early users put OpenAI's ChatGPT Operator to the test with real-world tasks

AI in practice

GitHub brings o3-mini to Copilot and GitHub Models

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google X spin-off has created a massive plant database to improve crop development with AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches new reasoning model o3-mini for free ChatGPT and API

AI and society

'Inscrutable Wizards': How Chinese AI startup Deepseek is making Silicon Valley look slow

AI in practice

OpenAI's Operator and Computer-Using Agent bring autonomous AI agents closer to reality

Google News