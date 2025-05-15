AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google's Gemini AI helps YouTube find the perfect advertising spaces

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

YouTube is rolling out a new ad tool called "Peak Points," which uses Google's Gemini AI model to identify the most engaging moments in videos and place ads immediately after them. The goal is to boost ad visibility and click-through rates. According to YouTube, Gemini analyzes elements like video frames and transcripts to pinpoint these high-attention segments. "Peak Points" is currently in a pilot program and is slated for wider release later this year. The feature was announced at the YouTube Brandcast event in New York.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Google
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic is reportedly testing Claude models that can fix their own mistakes

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Synth Riders brings 90s rock anthems to VR with new music pack Samsung offers a glimpse into the future of VR displays Meta Quest brings the WNBA back to virtual reality for the 2025 season MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI brings its new GPT-4.1 model to ChatGPT users

AI in practice

Google brings Gemini AI to smartwatches, cars, TVs, and XR headsets

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google's Gemini AI helps YouTube find the perfect advertising spaces

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

AlphaEvolve is Google DeepMind's new AI system that autonomously creates better algorithms

AI in practice
Update

US Copyright Office says fair use does not cover AI trained on "vast troves of copyrighted works

AI and society

US think tank warns of "reverse brain drain" in China's AI sector

Google News