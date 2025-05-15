Google's Gemini AI helps YouTube find the perfect advertising spaces

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

YouTube is rolling out a new ad tool called "Peak Points," which uses Google's Gemini AI model to identify the most engaging moments in videos and place ads immediately after them. The goal is to boost ad visibility and click-through rates. According to YouTube, Gemini analyzes elements like video frames and transcripts to pinpoint these high-attention segments. "Peak Points" is currently in a pilot program and is slated for wider release later this year. The feature was announced at the YouTube Brandcast event in New York.