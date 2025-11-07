Google's Gemini API now supports file search with custom data

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google has added a File Search Tool to the Gemini API, allowing developers to query their own documents using a vector database. The tool manages storing files, splitting them up, searching for relevant content, and inserting that information into Gemini's responses. Supported file types include PDF, DOCX, TXT, and JSON. The tool is free to use, except for a small fee when indexing data ($0.15 per million tokens). Source references are included automatically in the responses.

Google says the main use cases are internal search systems and chatbots that need to answer questions based on specific company documents. Developers can find more information in the documentation or test out the demo in Google AI Studio.

