Google's Gemini API requests more than double in five months, jumping from 35 billion to 85 billion

Google's Gemini API business is taking off. According to The Information, API requests shot up from around 35 billion in March to roughly 85 billion in August, more than doubling in just five months. The spike started after Google shipped its "breakthrough" model, Gemini 2.5, this spring, and continued climbing with Gemini 3. Gemini 2.5 is even turning a profit on operating costs, though not on research and development. Google plans to break down the numbers during its quarterly earnings call on February 4.

On the enterprise side, Google says Gemini Enterprise now has eight million subscribers across 1,500 companies, with another million signing up online. Reviews are mixed, though. Some users like how it connects to company data and find it handy for research and documents; internal surveys at one consulting firm show 83 percent satisfaction. But others say the product works fine for simple questions while falling short on specialized tasks and custom app development.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1