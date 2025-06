Google's Gemini app has overtaken ChatGPT in global Android downloads since late April 2025, reaching over six million installs per week by the end of May, says Similarweb. In the same period, ChatGPT's downloads dropped below three million. Google might be using its reach through search and other services to boost Gemini. Despite this, ChatGPT leads in user engagement, with 42.52% of its users active daily in May, compared to 4.9% for Gemini. The figures are based on global Android usage.

