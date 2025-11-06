AI in practice
Google's Gemini Deep Research feature now taps into Gmail, Drive, and Chat

Google's Gemini Deep Research feature now taps into Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Google has started rolling out Gemini Deep Research, a new AI-powered tool that can pull information not just from the web, but also from users' Gmail, Drive, and Chat accounts.

Users can choose whether the AI should analyze emails, documents, or chat logs alongside online sources to create things like market reports or competitor analyses. The system builds a step-by-step plan, checks multiple sources, and can generate detailed reports or even podcasts when asked. Right now, Deep Research only works on desktop, but Google says a mobile version is on the way.

Security issues with Deep Research accessing personal data

Because Deep Research uses an agent-based approach, it faces well-documented security risks. Users should be especially cautious about allowing AI access to sensitive information. A recent red teaming competition showed that every major AI agent failed at least one security test. Researchers have found that ChatGPT's deep research mode could be manipulated to leak email data, and with Google's standard Gemini Assistant, a single tampered calendar invite was enough to trigger a data leak.

