Google's Lyria 3.5 music model now lets users edit individual track sections without starting over

Google released Lyria 3.5, its new music generation model. According to Google, it produces more natural-sounding melodies, better lyrics, and more realistic vocals with clearer pronunciation. Users can also control tempo and track length more precisely. Tracks can run from 30 seconds to 3 minutes.

Lyria 3.5 is now available through Google Flow Music. A new feature called "Selective Section Painting" lets users edit specific parts of a track or turn short melodies into full songs without starting over. Users can also fine-tune the tempo and duration of vocals, drums, bass, and other elements.

When Google launched Lyria 3, the company said it had trained the model on materials that YouTube and Google had the right to use under their terms of service, partner agreements, and applicable law. Google didn't provide details about the training data. Asked about the training data for Lyria 3.5, Google didn't immediately respond.

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