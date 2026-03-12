Google's new Ask Maps lets you search for places in plain language using Gemini AI

Google has introduced "Ask Maps," a conversational feature powered by its Gemini models. Users can ask questions in plain language, like "Is there a public tennis court with lights on that I can play at tonight?" or "My phone is dying — where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?" The feature taps into data from more than 300 million locations and reviews from over 500 million contributors.

Results show up on a personalized map based on past searches and saved places. Users can book tables, save or share locations, and jump into navigation directly. Ask Maps is rolling out first in the US and India on Android and iOS, with a desktop version on the way.

Google also announced "Immersive Navigation," a revamped turn-by-turn system with a 3D view of surroundings, including buildings, overpasses, and lane markings. Gemini models generate the visuals by analyzing Street View and aerial imagery.

Immersive Navigation launches first in the US, expanding to more iOS and Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, and cars with built-in Google over the coming months.