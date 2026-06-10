Google's NotebookLM now runs its own cloud computer with code execution and agent-based research

Google has overhauled NotebookLM. The AI research tool now runs on Gemini 3.5 Flash and Google's coding tool Antigravity. Each notebook gets its own cloud computer that can write and run code, with new agent-based features for more complex projects. In internal tests, the new system beat the previous version about 65 percent of the time, Google says.

Users can now export results as PDF reports with charts, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, and image files. A new zero-source option lets NotebookLM find relevant sources via Google Search and add them automatically. The update is available worldwide for Google AI Ultra and Workspace customers with AI Ultra Access and AI Expanded Access.

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