THE DECODER
Matthias Bastian

Google's search chief says AI-generated answers are not causing a decline in website traffic

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Google search chief Liz Reid says AI-generated answers are not lowering website traffic. In a blog post, she writes that organic clicks have stayed "relatively stable" over the past year and that Google is now sending "slightly more quality clicks"—meaning users stay on a site instead of quickly returning. Reid argues that AI helps improve questions and results.

Ad

"The web has existed for over three decades, and we believe we’re entering its most exciting era yet."

Liz Reid

Her claims conflict with outside reports showing major traffic drops tied to AI answers in search results. Reid rejects those findings, saying they rely on flawed methods, older data, or single examples not tied to AI features. Google has not released detailed traffic or click-through numbers for its AI features.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Google
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google launches AI coding agents Jules and Gemini CLI for GitHub Actions

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Anthropic releases open-source tool for AI security checks

AI research

Alibaba's new Qwen-Image model generates high-fidelity text inside images

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google's search chief says AI-generated answers are not causing a decline in website traffic

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

AI research

OpenAI’s math breakthrough might also mean AI is getting better at knowing its own limits

Google News