Google's search chief says AI-generated answers are not causing a decline in website traffic

Google search chief Liz Reid says AI-generated answers are not lowering website traffic. In a blog post, she writes that organic clicks have stayed "relatively stable" over the past year and that Google is now sending "slightly more quality clicks"—meaning users stay on a site instead of quickly returning. Reid argues that AI helps improve questions and results.

"The web has existed for over three decades, and we believe we’re entering its most exciting era yet." Liz Reid

Her claims conflict with outside reports showing major traffic drops tied to AI answers in search results. Reid rejects those findings, saying they rely on flawed methods, older data, or single examples not tied to AI features. Google has not released detailed traffic or click-through numbers for its AI features.

