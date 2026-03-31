Google's Veo 3.1 Lite cuts video generation costs by more than half

Google Deepmind is launching Veo 3.1 Lite, its most affordable video generation model yet. It costs less than half the price of Veo 3.1 Fast but matches its speed, according to Google. The company doesn't specify quality differences between the three tiers.

Veo 3.1 Lite supports text-to-video and image-to-video at 720p and 1080p in portrait and landscape formats, with clips of 4, 6, or 8 seconds. Pricing starts at $0.05 per second for 720p. Starting April 7, Google is also dropping Veo 3.1 Fast prices.

Pricing (per second in USD) Veo 3.1 Lite Veo 3.1 Fast Veo 3.1 720p $0.05 $0.15 ($0.10 from 4/7) $0.40 1080p $0.08 $0.15 ($0.12 from 4/7) $0.40 4K - $0.35 ($0.30 from 4/7) $0.60

Veo 3.1 Lite is available now through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, with more video news for developers coming soon. Full details are in the developer documentation.

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Google's announcement comes right after OpenAI revealed it's shutting down Sora. That leaves Google facing serious video generation competition primarily from China, especially Alibaba's Seedance 2.0, which delivers higher quality but comes with copyright concerns.