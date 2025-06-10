AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google's Veo 3 Fast now generates 720p AI videos at more than double the previous speed

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER
Google's Veo 3 video generator now includes a faster option, Veo 3 Fast, which more than doubles the speed of the previous model at 720p resolution, according to Google's Josh Woodward. The update is already available in both the Gemini app and Flow. For Gemini Pro users, the daily limit has increased to three new video generations—up from the earlier single ten-credit pack—while Flow Pro users are charged 20 credits per video. Gemini and Flow Ultra subscribers continue to receive higher quality and more generations on their existing plans. Google is testing additional features like picture-to-video with voice input. The company also plans to expand Veo 3 Fast to more countries and make it available for Workspace accounts.

Sources
Josh Woodward via X
