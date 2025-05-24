Google's Veo 3 generates realistic video game footage for $0.75 per second

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google's latest video AI model, Veo 3, can generate realistic videos with audio and mimic a range of styles—including the look and feel of video games. While the results aren't interactive like a real game, they do a convincing job of visualizing gaming concepts, whether from a first-person or third-person perspective. The technology doesn't come cheap: according to developer fofrAI, generating a video with Veo 3 costs about $0.75 per second. Veo 3 is currently available in the US for Google AI Ultra subscribers at $249 per month.

Video: fofrAI via X

