Google's Workspace Studio puts Gemini 3 agents to work automating tasks

Google is rolling out Workspace Studio, a tool for building and managing AI agents inside Google Workspace. The platform lets users automate everything from simple tasks to multi-step processes without writing any code. At the core is the Gemini 3 agent model, which can work independently on long-running tasks and use tools along the way. In Workspace Studio, teams can set up workflows, add instructions, and plug in the tools an agent needs. Microsoft, OpenAI, and other companies are working on similar products.

The agents plug directly into Gmail, Drive, and Chat. They can also connect to services like Asana or Salesforce, though that kind of integration is generally discouraged for security reasons. Google says Workspace Studio will roll out to business customers in the coming weeks. For more background on AI agents, there's an AI Pro webinar and a Deep Dive covering the topic.

