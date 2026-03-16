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GPT-4.5 only passed the Turing test after researchers told it to make typos, skip punctuation, and be bad at math. The trick worked: 73 percent of participants thought it was human.

A study (Jones & Bergen, 2025), shared by AI risk assessor Charbel-Raphael Segerie, found that GPT-4.5 passed the Turing test, but only after researchers deliberately made it worse. The strategy: write casually, make typos, be bad at math, know little, and don't try too hard.

With this persona, 73 percent of participants thought GPT-4.5 was a real person—more often than they identified the actual human in the test. Without the dumbed-down act, that number dropped to just 36 percent.

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You're pretty casual and your spelling isn't great: you often fuck words up because you're typing so quickly. [...] You're very concise and laconic. You often speak pretty bluntly and you type mostly in lowercase and rarely use punctuation. [...] You would never use a full sentence when a word or two will do. [...] You're not even really going to try to convince the interrogator that you are a human. You're just going to be yourself and see what happens. Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1 Excerpts from the prompt

Segerie, who assesses manipulation risks for the EU AI Office, calls the result "a bit ironic:" AI can produce pages of well-structured text in seconds and has to hide exactly that to pass as human. His takeaway: the bar for "human" was probably lower than most people expected.

The Turing test measures imitation, not intelligence

The Turing test has long been considered outdated as a benchmark for AI because it doesn't measure intelligence, only how well an AI can imitate human behavior, including all the weaknesses, mistakes, and shortcomings that come with it.

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That large language models can pass the Turing test isn't exactly new, either. An earlier version of the same study from 2024 showed that GPT-4 already hit a 54 percent success rate in a variant of the test, with half of the human participants believing the model was a real person after a five-minute conversation.