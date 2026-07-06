Ad
Skip to content
Subscribe Now
Short News
Copy the url to clipboard Share this article Go to comment section

GPT-4's dominance lasted a year while today's top models barely survive seven weeks at the top

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Jul 6, 2026

OpenAI's GPT-4 held the top spot on the Epoch Capabilities Index (ECI) for about a year. The ECI is a composite measure of language model performance. According to Epoch AI researcher Jaeho Lee, that's far longer than any model since. OpenAI's o1 held the second-longest lead at just over three months, less than a third of GPT-4's reign. Since Claude 3 Opus dethroned GPT-4 in February 2024, the lead has changed hands 17 times. The median stay at the top per model was about seven weeks.

GPT-4 led the Epoch Capabilities Index for about a year. No model since has held the top spot for anywhere near as long. | Image: Epoch AI

The chart can be read two ways. It shows how long rival labs needed to match GPT-4, a genuine outlier at launch. But it also shows that competition has gotten much fiercer since. No model can hold a comparable lead anymore, and the capability jumps between transitions are faster but smaller compared to GPT-4 and the era that began with reasoning models like o1-preview in fall 2024.

Ad
DEC_D_Incontent-1

AI News Without the Hype – Curated by Humans

Subscribe to THE DECODER for ad-free reading, a weekly AI newsletter, our exclusive "AI Radar" frontier report six times a year, full archive access, and access to our comment section.

Source: Epoch.ai