GPT-5.2 Pro solves another Erdős problem while a new database reveals most attempts still fail

OpenAI's GPT-5.2 Pro has helped solve another Erdős problem. Neel Somani used the AI model to crack Erdős problem #281 from number theory. Mathematician Terence Tao calls this "perhaps the most unambiguous instance" of an AI solving an open mathematical problem. While earlier proofs may have influenced the model's answer, Tao confirms GPT-5.2 Pro's proof is "rather different".

But Tao warns against a skewed perception of AI capabilities. Negative results rarely get published, while positive results go viral. A new database by Paata Ivanisvili and Mehmet Mars Seven tracks AI attempts at Erdős problems, showing actual success rates of just one to two percent, clustered around easier problems.

Still, AI serves as a useful tool here, even if moderately difficult Erdős problems might remain out of reach, according to Tao. The first autonomous solution to an Erdős problem confirmed by Tao dates back to January 4, 2026.

