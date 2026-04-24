GPT-5.5 tops benchmarks but still hallucinates frequently and costs 20 percent more over the API

Ask about this article… Search

GPT-5.5 costs about 20 percent more than GPT-5.4 over the API. The model tops the AI rankings, but it has a hallucination problem.

On paper, GPT-5.5's API price has doubled to $5 and $30 per million input and output tokens compared to 5.4. But according to benchmarking service Artificial Analysis, the model uses about 40 percent fewer tokens, bringing the net price hike down to roughly 20 percent. That's still a smaller jump than Anthropic's Opus 4.7, which lists at the same price as its predecessor but burns through 35 to 40 percent more tokens. GPT-5.5 also puts OpenAI back on top of the AI rankings, leading the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index by three points.

Ad

GPT-5.5 tops the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index with 60 points, three points ahead of Claude Opus 4.7 and Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview, which are tied at 57. | Image: Artificial Analysis

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1

Strong price-performance, but benchmarks only tell part of the story

At medium compute, GPT-5.5 matches the score Claude Opus 4.7 puts up at maximum for a quarter of the cost: around $1,200 instead of $4,800. Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview hits comparable numbers even cheaper, at around $900. But benchmarks don't tell the whole story: Our tests and developer feedback suggest Gemini mainly shines at everyday versatility across Google products and at vision tasks, while the latest OpenAI and Anthropic models tend to outperform it on coding and agentic work.

Hallucinations remain the weak spot

OpenAI's new model stumbles on hallucinations. On Artificial Analysis' AA Omniscience benchmark, which rewards factual recall and penalizes wrong answers, GPT-5.5 posts the highest accuracy of any model at 57 percent. But its hallucination rate sits at 86 percent, compared to 36 percent for Claude Opus 4.7 and 50 percent for Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview. The 14-point jump over GPT-5.4 on this benchmark came mostly from better factual recall, with only modest gains on hallucination.

Ad

Knowing when to pass or admit uncertainty is a trait you want in an AI model. By that measure, GPT-5.5 looks more like a step backward than a step forward.