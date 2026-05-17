Greg Brockman consolidates OpenAI's product teams to build an "agentic future"

OpenAI is reshuffling its management structure again. Co-founder and president Greg Brockman is officially taking over the company's product strategy, Wired reports. Brockman had been filling the role on an interim basis while Fidji Simo, CEO for AGI Deployment, is on medical leave. According to OpenAI, Simo has been working on the restructuring and is expected to return.

"We’re consolidating our product efforts to execute with maximum focus toward the agentic future, to win across both consumer and enterprise," Brockman wrote in an internal memo obtained by Wired. The company wants to simplify its product lineup ahead of a potential IPO.

Codex CEO Thibault Sottiaux will lead this central team and is working on a planned "super app" that brings together Codex, ChatGPT, and the Atlas browser. Nick Turley, previously Head of ChatGPT, is moving to the Enterprise division. Ashley Alexander, previously a VP at Instagram and most recently in charge of OpenAI's health products, will take over consumer products.

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