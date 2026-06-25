Grok AI is reportedly a porn platform now, with over half its traffic tied to adult content

Grok AI is for porn. Two former xAI employees estimate that well over half of all Grok traffic goes to pornographic images, videos, roleplay chats, or other adult content, The Information reports. Even Grok's coding model gets frequent porn requests. xAI is actively expanding Grok's image and video generation, filling a gap OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google won't touch. Per SpaceX IPO filings, Grok generated 10 billion images and 2 billion videos per month in Q1 2026.

The direction became clear earlier this year, when X users spent weeks generating pornographic images of real people. xAI knew but waited, only acting after regulatory pressure. The episode reportedly "embarrassed and disturbed some researchers," understandably so, given that they may have joined xAI to make a real contribution to AI research. By now, all co-founders have left, and the company is renting its GPU resources to Anthropic.

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