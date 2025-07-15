Grok introduces interactive AI avatars for iOS app

Grok has added two interactive AI avatars to its iOS app: Ani, an anime character, and Rudy, a red panda. Users can talk to the avatars via voice, change their backgrounds, and unlock new features through conversation, including an NSFW mode. More avatars, like "Chad," are already in the works. A SuperGrok account is required, and all languages available in Grok’s voice mode are supported. The feature is currently only available on iOS; Android support has not been announced.
