Grok introduces interactive AI avatars for iOS app

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Grok has added two interactive AI avatars to its iOS app: Ani, an anime character, and Rudy, a red panda. Users can talk to the avatars via voice, change their backgrounds, and unlock new features through conversation, including an NSFW mode. More avatars, like "Chad," are already in the works. A SuperGrok account is required, and all languages available in Grok’s voice mode are supported. The feature is currently only available on iOS; Android support has not been announced.

Bild: X

 

