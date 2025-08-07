AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Guided Learning in Gemini uses questions and explanations to deepen understanding

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Google is rolling out a new "Guided Learning" feature in the Gemini app, designed to help users break down complex topics step by step. Unlike standard AI answers, Guided Learning uses follow-up questions, interactive explanations, images, videos, and quizzes to deepen understanding. Similar learning tools are already available from OpenAI and Anthropic. The feature is powered by LearnLM, a model optimized specifically for education. According to Google, Guided Learning was developed with input from educators, learning scientists, and students. Teachers can also add Guided Learning links directly into Google Classroom.

Video: Google

Sources
Google
AI in practice

AI in practice

AI in practice

Google News
AI in practice

AI research

AI in practice

Google News