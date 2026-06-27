Half of Claude users say AI can already handle half their work according to Anthropic survey

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About half of Claude users say AI can already handle half or more of their work.

That's according to a survey of roughly 9,700 Claude users (Chat, Cowork, Code) by Anthropic. About 33 percent see AI as usable for 30 to 60 percent of their tasks. Another 14 percent put that figure at 60 to 90 percent. Around four percent believe Claude could already do their entire job.

Looking 12 months ahead, about 26 percent expect AI to take over most of their work. The survey asks specifically about concrete tasks AI handles, like writing a text. Work is usually more than the sum of individual tasks, especially the knowledge transfer between them.

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The most work-related uses in Anthropic's data are marketing content (80 percent), blog or article writing (81 percent), and database queries (82 percent). These figures refer to Claude's Artifacts feature, where the output is a concrete deliverable like a document or interactive graphic, not just a chat reply.

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Expectations about the pace of progress are "strikingly consistent" across all groups, Anthropic says, regardless of experience, location, or profession. The study describes a "rising tide" of AI capabilities improving broadly.

Users hope for collaboration, not replacement

Early-career workers see the highest share of AI-capable tasks and worry most about their jobs. But the heaviest Claude users are the most optimistic. They believe their skills are becoming more valuable. How people judge their career prospects depends heavily on their AI experience and how far along they are professionally.

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Most respondents hope to work alongside AI, not be replaced by it. They want AI to handle boring routine work and for the gains to be shared widely, Anthropic reports.

Plenty more interesting data points are in the paper.

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