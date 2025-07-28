AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Hallwood has signed Imoliver, Suno’s most streamed AI music creator

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Imoliver, Suno’s most streamed AI music creator, landed a record deal with independent label Hallwood, marking a new moment for the music industry. Imoliver, a human artist who makes all his tracks with AI, has already racked up more than three million streams for his song "Stone" on Suno. The track will see a wider release on August 8, ahead of a full album in October.

Ad

Hallwood’s decision to sign Imoliver signals a shift in how the industry views collaboration between humans and generative AI. "This is a milestone - not just for Oliver, Hallwood and Suno, but for the future of music," said Mikey Shulman, CEO of Suno.

Meanwhile, Suno is facing lawsuits from major music companies and GEMA over alleged copyright infringement.

Ad
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Hollywood Reporter
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic will set new weekly usage limits for Claude subscribers starting August

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft launches new Copilot mode for Edge browser

AI in practice

Google waited over two years to admit its earthquake alerts failed in Turkey's 2023 quakes

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Hallwood has signed Imoliver, Suno’s most streamed AI music creator

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

Google News