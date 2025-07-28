Hallwood has signed Imoliver, Suno’s most streamed AI music creator

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Imoliver, Suno’s most streamed AI music creator, landed a record deal with independent label Hallwood, marking a new moment for the music industry. Imoliver, a human artist who makes all his tracks with AI, has already racked up more than three million streams for his song "Stone" on Suno. The track will see a wider release on August 8, ahead of a full album in October.

Ad

<a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://suno.com/song/a5e2198a-f352-4abb-9a24-7f81b143ded3">Listen on Suno</a>

Hallwood’s decision to sign Imoliver signals a shift in how the industry views collaboration between humans and generative AI. "This is a milestone - not just for Oliver, Hallwood and Suno, but for the future of music," said Mikey Shulman, CEO of Suno.

Meanwhile, Suno is facing lawsuits from major music companies and GEMA over alleged copyright infringement.

Ad