Happy holidays from our team and here's to another year of making sense of AI

Matthias Bastian
Dec 24, 2025

Hey everyone,

2025 is wrapping up, and we wanted to say thanks. This year, we published over 1,700 articles and 50 newsletters. We hope some of them were useful to you.

With our relaunch done, we're looking forward to 2026—staying on top of things and digging deeper where it matters.

If you have ideas or feedback, we'd love to hear from you: hello@the-decoder.com

And if you want to support our work, a subscription helps a lot.

Thanks for reading. Happy holidays! 🎄

Matthias, Max & Jonathan

