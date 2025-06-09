Here's every Apple Intelligence update Apple announced at WWDC 25

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Apple is rolling out a new set of Apple Intelligence features announced at WWDC25, bringing AI-powered tools to iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro starting this fall.

Live Translation for Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls

A new "Live Translation" tool brings translation to Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls. Messages are translated into the recipient's preferred language as you type. In FaceTime, subtitles appear in real time while the original audio remains. Phone calls can be transcribed and translated on the fly, with all processing done locally on the device to keep call data private.

Genmoji and Image Playground now use ChatGPT to create custom emojis and generate images in any style

Apple's Genmoji and Image Playground features now use ChatGPT for more options. Users can combine emojis with text or modify them, such as changing hairstyles or expressions. In the "Any Style" mode, users describe a style and ChatGPT generates a matching image. Apple states that no user data is sent to ChatGPT without consent.

Video: Apple

Apple lets users chat with ChatGPT about on-screen objects

Apple Intelligence can analyze what's on the screen. Selecting an object lets users search for similar products or ask ChatGPT about it, either in writing or by voice.

ChatGPT integration lets users ask questions about images on the screen. | Video: Apple

When the system recognizes an event, it offers to create a calendar entry with the relevant details. This feature uses the standard screenshot command.

Video: Apple

Workout Buddy is a new Apple Watch feature for personalized voice coaching

"Workout Buddy" is a new training function for Apple Watch. It analyzes heart rate, pace, distance, and fitness history in real time, then generates voice instructions using a text-to-speech model based on Fitness+ trainers. All data stays on the device. Workout Buddy supports Bluetooth headphones and needs a nearby iPhone. Supported activities include running, walking, cycling, and strength training.

Video: Apple

Apple's Shortcuts app now leverages Apple Intelligence for text summarization and more, locally or via cloud

The Shortcuts app now connects with Apple Intelligence for text summaries and image generation. Users can create automations that run when specific conditions are met, like at certain times or when connecting to displays in macOS Tahoe.

New shortcut actions tap directly into Apple Intelligence models. A student might use this to compare lecture recordings with their notes to catch missed information. The system works locally on the device, through Private Cloud Compute, or with ChatGPT for broader knowledge tasks.

Spotlight adds system-wide actions for creating events, recording audio, or playing podcasts. Quick keys speed up common tasks - "sm" sends messages, while "ar" adds reminders. Users can fill in all action details without leaving Spotlight, including email recipients and subjects.

Apple Intelligence now powers core features across Mail, Messages, Reminders, and other default Apple apps

Apple Intelligence is also being integrated more deeply into default apps. In Reminders, the system pulls relevant info from emails, websites, or notes and sorts it automatically. Apple Wallet summarizes shipping details from emails and displays delivery status.

Users can now create polls in Messages. Apple Intelligence suggests polls when group chat context makes it relevant. Custom backgrounds for chats are also possible, including ones created in Image Playground.

Other updates include expanded Writing Tools for text rewording, correction, or summarization, and a "Describe Your Change" function for specific style edits, like turning an invitation into a poem. "Clean Up" removes distractions from photos, and "Image Wand" converts sketches into images.

Apple says Siri has improved contextual understanding, supports keyboard input, and can handle follow-up questions. ChatGPT is integrated into Siri and the Writing Tools. Additional features include automatic summaries in Mail, Messages, and Notes, smart reply suggestions, email and notification prioritization, and a reduced interruption mode.

The latest update—already available in beta—adds support for eight more languages, including Danish, Swedish, traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese, by the end of the year.