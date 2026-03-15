Hollywood copyright complaints force Bytedance to shelve global launch of AI video generator Seedance 2.0

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Bytedance has reportedly shelved the global launch of its AI video model Seedance 2.0 after a wave of copyright complaints from major Hollywood studios, a sign of just how convincing AI-generated video has become.

Rumors of a delay had already been circulating, and now the release is officially in limbo with no new launch date in sight, according to The Information. Bytedance originally planned to ship the model globally in mid-March via API through its in-house cloud platform BytePlus for startups and enterprise customers, and as a standalone app for consumers outside China. Instead, the company's legal team is now sorting out the outstanding issues while engineers build in safeguards to prevent further copyright violations.

The new filters are already causing headaches in China. Paying users report that even harmless prompts are getting rejected at a much higher rate, according to The Information. On the enterprise side, Bytedance has been tightening access to the model and limiting usage to content distributed only within China, reportedly requiring a minimum commitment of 10 million yuan ($1.45 million) just to get to the negotiating table.

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Hollywood studios call Seedance's copyright violations "systemic"

The delay stems from a flood of copyright complaints out of Hollywood. Seedance 2.0 launched in China in February and quickly gained attention for producing highly realistic videos, including ones featuring copyrighted characters and celebrities.

Those clips spread fast on social media, racking up millions of views. Examples included a fistfight between Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, a lightsaber duel between Darth Vader and Deadpool, and a generated "short version" of Lord of the Rings.

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Disney sent Bytedance a cease-and-desist letter accusing the company of drawing on a "pirated library of Disney's copyrighted characters" and calling the model a "virtual smash-and-grab." Netflix, Warner Bros, Paramount Skydance, and Sony sent their own cease-and-desist letters shortly after.

The Motion Picture Association called it "systemic infringement," arguing that the copyright violations weren't a bug but a feature of the model, a deliberate decision by Bytedance. The actors' union SAG-AFTRA also demanded an end to the violations, while Japan launched its own investigation into possible infringements involving anime characters.

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Bytedance told the BBC that it respects intellectual property and is working on stronger protections. It's a familiar playbook at this point—OpenAI has also had to address copyright violations repeatedly after releasing its own models.