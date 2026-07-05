Hollywood wants Seedance banned and reportedly also wants to keep using it

Bytedance's AI video tool Seedance is sparking both outrage and quiet excitement in Hollywood. Earlier this year, a 15-second AI-generated video showing Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in a fight scene went viral. The Motion Picture Association sent Bytedance a cease-and-desist letter, arguing the tool violated the copyrights of its member studios and calling it "systemic infringement."

None of that has slowed Bytedance down, the Los Angeles Times reports. The company demoed Seedance at an event in Santa Monica this spring, posted 100 US job openings, threw a caviar party in Cannes, and ran panels at an Amazon AI event. It's also signed several indie filmmakers and started talks about funding AI-generated films.

Consultant Peter Csathy told the LA Times that AI-savvy creatives see Seedance as the best video tool on the market right now. Simpsons animation producer Joel Kuwahara said many studios haven't officially approved Seedance but quietly tolerate its use on a "don't ask, don't tell" basis. Bytedance declined to comment on its US expansion.

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