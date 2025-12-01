AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

HSBC relies on Mistral AI for global AI integration

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
HSBC has signed a multiyear partnership with the French startup Mistral AI to bring generative AI across its global operations. According to the announcement, the bank wants to speed up internal workflows and improve customer service by running Mistral's models on its own infrastructure.

HSBC plans to use the technology for financial analysis, translations, and risk assessments. The bank also expects gains in marketing and credit evaluation. It already uses AI for fraud detection and is folding the new tools into its existing security policies.

