Matthias Bastian

HTC unveils VIVE Eagle, a lightweight AI headset powered by OpenAI and Gemini

HTC
HTC unveils VIVE Eagle, a lightweight AI headset powered by OpenAI and Gemini
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Summary

HTC has introduced the VIVE Eagle, a lightweight AI headset now available in Taiwan.

Weighing less than 49 grams, the device features a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, integrated speakers, and an AI voice assistant powered by OpenAI's GPT models and Google Gemini.

Users can ask for translations in 13 languages, set reminders, take notes, or get local tips, all through voice commands. HTC doesn’t specify which Gemini or GPT version powers the VIVE Eagle. Instead, the company refers only to the broader AI families and labels GPT access as "beta."

HTC says all data is processed locally on the device, with requests to external AIs sent anonymously. An LED indicator signals when recording is active, and the device automatically stops recording when removed or covered. The VIVE Eagle offers up to 4.5 hours of music playback, 36 hours of standby time, and supports magnetic fast charging.

The headset is priced at about $520 and comes in four colors with Zeiss solar lenses. For now, it's only available in Taiwan.

HTC vs. Meta: a familiar rivalry moves to AI glasses

HTC and Meta are no strangers to each other, having spent years competing in the VR space with Oculus and Vive. Back then, HTC struggled to keep up with Meta's much larger budget. Now, they're facing off again.

HTC's VIVE Eagle enters a competitive market that includes Meta's expanding lineup of smart and AR glasses. Meta's Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses offer real-time city guides, live translation in multiple languages, QR code scanning, and Meta AI integration, all accessible through voice controls.

Meta is also highlighting advanced AR capabilities with Aria Gen 2 research glasses and the Orion AR prototype. These devices focus on multimodal AI interaction, high-resolution cameras, and real-time environmental perception.

Privacy could become a key differentiator. Meta now stores voice recordings from its smart glasses by default for AI training, and users can't disable this feature entirely, only delete individual recordings manually. The move has sparked criticism from privacy advocates and users. Meta's approach to data collection has long faced scrutiny, and privacy is becoming a major issue as AI-powered wearables become more common. Meta's biggest advantage may be its ability to run its own AI models directly on its wearables, a move that could help bring down overall product costs.

  • HTC has launched the VIVE Eagle, a lightweight AI headset weighing less than 49 grams, featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, integrated speakers, an AI voice assistant powered by OpenAI's GPT and Google Gemini, and support for 13 languages.
  • The device processes data locally, sends external AI requests anonymously, and includes privacy features such as an LED recording indicator and automatic recording shutoff when removed or covered.
  • VIVE Eagle offers up to 4.5 hours of music playback, 36 hours of standby, and magnetic fast charging. Currently available only in Taiwan for about $520.
Sources
Vive Eagle
